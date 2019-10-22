Lecture: Putting Your Garden to Bed and Planning for Next Year

Wadhams Free Library's Fall Lecture Series

Wadhams Free Library 763 Route 22, Wadhams, New York 12993

Amy Ivy, horticulturist, will talk about end of the season tasks for both home vegetable and flower gardens. Cleaning up perennials. planting spring bulbs and garlic, and plans for the next season are some of the topics to be covered. Bring your questions related to flower and vegetable gardening for this discussion oriented program. Program will begin at 7:00pm and is free and open to the public. For questions:  518-962-8717 or www.wadhamsfreelibrary.org

518-962-8717
