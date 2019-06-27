Lecture: Richard Hamm, “The Prohibition Era, a Confusing and Misunderstood Time.”
Adirondack History Museum 7590 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932
SUNY Albany Professor Richard F. Hamm will present an overview of the passage of Prohibition and its startling consequences on America’s direction. Hamm is an expert on the Temperance Movement whose work focuses on how ideas, individuals, and structures have combined to shape law and how law has determined the courses of government officials, reformers, and ordinary people.
6:30 p.m. Reception, 7 p.m. Lecture