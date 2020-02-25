Lecture: Secrets of Ancient Goldsmiths Demystified

Photo courtesy Metropolitan Museum of Art Chinese gold phoenix ornament

Mahaney Arts Center, Sabra Field Lecture Hall (Room 125)

Ancient jewelers made astounding works of art, unrivalled in modern times, without the benefit of electricity or modern equipment of any kind. How did they do it? Join Jeanette K. Caines, master goldsmith and director of Jewelry Arts Inc., for a lecture on ancient goldsmithing techniques. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168