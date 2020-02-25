Lecture: Secrets of Ancient Goldsmiths Demystified

Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Mahaney Arts Center, Sabra Field Lecture Hall (Room 125)

Ancient jewelers made astounding works of art, unrivalled in modern times, without the benefit of electricity or modern equipment of any kind. How did they do it? Join Jeanette K. Caines, master goldsmith and director of Jewelry Arts Inc., for a lecture on ancient goldsmithing techniques. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168

Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
802-443-3168
