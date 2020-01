Wendy L. Johnston, associate professor of political science at SUNY Adirondack, will illuminate themes about weaponized art and evaluate the social and political commentary within the artwork of Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints.

Free with Museum admission. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.