Leprechaun Hunt!

A mischievous leprechaun has hidden his gold on the trails around the Nature Center! Come get your own map and list of clues and set off to search for the treasure! Exchange your "gold" for prizes back at the Nature Center! The Park Naturalist and volunteers will be available to help with map reading and assist in the Hunt! All ages and abilities welcome! Can't come at 10:00 am? A limited number of maps will still be available at the Nature Center until 2:00 pm.