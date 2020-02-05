Let's Talk About It

Join us in creating a safe and supportive space to share and listen to the challenges and joys in our lives. It is here that we remember that we are never alone. We have each other for support, and the compassion and intuition within to cultivate wellness together. Let us step into a space of Validation and Vulnerability. Allow yourself to express, “This is what I’m feeling, whether it makes sense or not”.

Please consider joining us in helping to create this supportive community. Led by Colleen Corrigan. Free Event - First Wednesday of Every Month. Tea and Snacks will be available for purchase