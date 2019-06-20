LGLC 2nd Annual Summer Solstice Soirée

to Google Calendar - LGLC 2nd Annual Summer Solstice Soirée - 2019-06-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - LGLC 2nd Annual Summer Solstice Soirée - 2019-06-20 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - LGLC 2nd Annual Summer Solstice Soirée - 2019-06-20 18:00:00 iCalendar - LGLC 2nd Annual Summer Solstice Soirée - 2019-06-20 18:00:00

Bolton Landing Brewing Company 4933 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing, New York 12814

Celebrate the true start to summer! Hosted by the LGLC Next Generation Committee, the Soirée is fun and casual, open to anyone interested in learning about the LGLC and the new Bolton Recreational Hub Plan. Light appetizers, cash bar, and raffles to benefit the purchase of a new kiosk for Amy’s Park. Free, suggested donation of $15 at the door.

http://www.lglc.org/events-and-programs/

Info

Bolton Landing Brewing Company 4933 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing, New York 12814 View Map
Community Events, Entertainment Events, Food & Drink Events, Fundraiser Events
518-644-9673
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - LGLC 2nd Annual Summer Solstice Soirée - 2019-06-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - LGLC 2nd Annual Summer Solstice Soirée - 2019-06-20 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - LGLC 2nd Annual Summer Solstice Soirée - 2019-06-20 18:00:00 iCalendar - LGLC 2nd Annual Summer Solstice Soirée - 2019-06-20 18:00:00