LGLC 2nd Annual Summer Solstice Soirée

Celebrate the true start to summer! Hosted by the LGLC Next Generation Committee, the Soirée is fun and casual, open to anyone interested in learning about the LGLC and the new Bolton Recreational Hub Plan. Light appetizers, cash bar, and raffles to benefit the purchase of a new kiosk for Amy’s Park. Free, suggested donation of $15 at the door.

