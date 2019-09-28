LGLC 3rd Annual Amy's Race

Where: Race – Amy’s Park Preserve, 887 Padanarum Road, Bolton Landing, NY.

After Party – Bolton Landing Brewing Company, 4933 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing NY

Length of Race: 4.5 miles/7.2 kilometers (taking some suggestions from last year’s feedback, the committee has updated the course to include only the trails of Amy’s Park. This shortens the course slightly but keeps the entire course on the trail.)

Course: 4.5 miles/7.2 kilometers of trail with some narrow sections, steep sections and bridge crossings; runners should take caution throughout as trail has rocks, leaves, roots and more- see Amy’s Park Preserve for more information.

Cost: Early Bird Registration: $25, Day of Registration: $30 (Please plan to pay in cash if possible if you plan on registering the day-of the race). Registration will begin in August 2019.

Timing: Hand-timing and results by Underdog Race Timing