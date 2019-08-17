LGLC Annual Meeting and Summer Picnic

It’s a block party! Come celebrate the summer with food trucks, kids’ activities, free treats, hiking trails, and more! Join us at Up Yonda Farm, Environmental Education Center in Bolton Landing on August 17th as we thank YOU for all you have done to help us protect the land that protects the lake!

The day will start with a traditional Annual Meeting featuring key note speaker Meme Hanley, New York Program Manager for the Land Trust Alliance.

After the meeting, we’ll head out to Up Yonda’s lawn for food, live bluegrass music from local group TnT Acoustic Duo, activities and fun.

The Lake George Land Conservancy will be hosting this free, family-friendly gathering featuring local food trucks, face painting, live music, and more as a way to thank all of our friends, supporters and communities! Come, mix and mingle, bring your family and friends and enjoy an end-of-the-summer block party!

This event and its activities are free, though food from vendors is available to purchase.

Food trucks and activities scheduled as of 5/16/19:

Live bluegrass music from the TnT Acoustic Duo

Adirondack Brewery’s Hops, Chops and Roll Truck

Darling Doughnuts Pop up Shoppe

Burgers Around the World Foodtruck

Casey Beal Designs Facepainting