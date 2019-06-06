Library program: Get to Know Your Neighbors

Featuring Nick and Carol Muller

Belden Noble Memorial Library 2759 Essex Road, Essex, New York 12936

Library program: Get to Know Your Neighbors. Featuring Nick and Carol Muller. Belden Noble Memorial Library; 7:00 p.m. Fund raiser for library: $5.00 suggested donation (children free).

This series offers opportunities to meet and get to know several of your neighbors at the library.  Some are well known beyond Essex, others not so much, but each has made a mark in some profession or field of endeavor as an entrepreneur, artist, public servant or volunteer. We believe their presence among us has contributed to the quality of life of our town and enriched our lives. They will talk about the interests and motivations that inspire their lives, the specific activity or activities that have absorbed their energies and how Essex has inspired or shaped these activities.

Community Events, Family Events, Fundraiser Events
518-963-8079
