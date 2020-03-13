Lida Winfield Dance: IMAGINARY

Photo Colin C. Boyd IMAGINARY is a National Performance Network (NPN) Creation Fund Project co-commissioned by the Middlebury Performing Arts Series, in partnership with the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts, Jacob’s Pillow, and The Yard.

Mahaney Arts Center, Dance Theatre

Mixing dance, theater, storytelling, and original music performed live, IMAGINARY is a quirky and innovative yet socially poignant work that explores perception in relationship to the imagination. The performance sifts through facts, allegations, and possibilities, bringing together the creative capacities of six amazing artists, many with Middlebury connections: Winfield, visiting assistant professor of dance; Matthew Evan Taylor, assistant professor of music; alumna Ellen Smith Ahern ’05; Joseph Hall; and former W. Mellon Interdisciplinary Choreographer Maree ReMalia. Tickets: $22 public/$16 Midd ID card holders/$10 youth/$6 Midd students. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168