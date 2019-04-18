Life in a Jar: Saving 2,500 Warsaw Ghetto Children from the Holocaust

Dr. Jack Mayer and The Vermont Humanities Council Dr. Jack Mayer is a Vermont writer and pediatrician. In 1991 he established Rainbow Pediatrics in Middlebury, where he continues to practice. He is an instructor in Pediatrics at the University of Vermont School of Medicine and an adjunct faculty member for pre-medical students at Middlebury College.

Dr. Jack Mayer of Middlebury tells the extraordinary and little known story of Irena Sendler, a Polish Catholic social worker who organized a rescue network that saved 2,500 Jewish children from certain death in the Warsaw ghetto and Nazi death camps.

Where: Richmond Free Library - Community Room - 201 Bridge St, Richmond VT

When: April 18, 2019 starting at 1:30 pm.

Admission: Free, and open to the public.

This Vermont Humanities Council event is co-hosted by Community Senior Center of Richmond, Huntington and Bolton, and the Richmond Historical Society.