Life in a Jar: Saving 2,500 Warsaw Ghetto Children from the Holocaust

Richmond Free Library 201 Bridge Street, Town of Richmond, Vermont 05477

Dr. Jack Mayer of Middlebury tells the extraordinary and little known story of Irena Sendler, a Polish Catholic social worker who organized a rescue network that saved 2,500 Jewish children from certain death in the Warsaw ghetto and Nazi death camps.

Where: Richmond Free Library - Community Room - 201 Bridge St, Richmond VT

When: April 18, 2019 starting at 1:30 pm.

Admission: Free, and open to the public.

This Vermont Humanities Council event is co-hosted by Community Senior Center of Richmond, Huntington and Bolton, and the Richmond Historical Society.

View Map
802-434-3036
