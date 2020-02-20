Lifting the Veil from Verdure: The Greenery Is Greener
Katya Kallsen Harvard Art Museums
Herbert Bayer (American, 1900–1985), Verdure, 1950, oil on canvas, 74 3/4 × 235 × 2 inches. Harvard Art Museums/Busch-Reisinger Museum, commissioned by Harvard Corporation, © Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn
Kate Smith, conservator of paintings and head of Paintings Lab at the Harvard Art Museum, gives a talk on Walter Gropius's commission of Herbert Bayer's Verdure for the Harvard Graduate Center. Opened in 1950, it was the campus's first foray into modern architecture. Part of the 21st-Century Theatre Festival, dedicated to bringing new works by diverse theatre artists from New York and Chicago to Middlebury, hosted by Claudio Medeiros and Michole Biancosino.