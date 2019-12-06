Light Up Saranac Lake!

Featuring:

Downtown Tree Lighting

Santa's Lighted Fire Truck Parade

Visit with Santa at the Saranac Lake Library

Join us as we light the Balsam tree in Berkeley Green and partake in a festive holiday sing-a-long led by Northern Lights Choir.

Then gather as area fire departments convene in Saranac Lake: decorated in bright lights, decorations, accompanied by classic Christmas songs, and escorting a very special guest - Santa!

The Saranac Lake Volunteer Fire Department hosts the parade, while all area fire departments compete for the coveted Santa's Parade Cup. The parade gets bigger and brighter every year!

Following the parade Santa will get dropped off at the Saranac Lake Library where kids are welcome to visit with him! Tell Santa your wish-list and snap a photo.