Liquid Soap & Shower Gel with Christine Eberhardt. #1368-0724. 1 day.

Adirondack Folk School Liquid Soap & Shower Gel

Learn how to use your old ceramic crock pot to make your own homemade liquid soap & shower gel. This gel lathers nicely on a wash cloth, just a little bit and you're good to go. This gel also works well for any skin type and is good for those with sensitive skin! Chrissy will guide you with step by step instructions, including customizing your gel with use of aromathereputic essential oils for a fantastic finish!

Tuition $105. Member Tuition $85. Materials fee $35.