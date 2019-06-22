Listen to the Old Songs

On Saturday, June 22nd at 7:30 p.m., at Saranac Village at Will Rogers, Bill Berlinghoff, a folksinger in the Peter Seegar tradition, banjoist and guitarist, will present a concert of songs from the coffeehouse era of the 60’s and 70’s as well as some contemporary songs and original compositions influenced by that era. This program is open to the public and a $5 donation is requested. Refreshments will be served. For information, please call (518) 891-7117.