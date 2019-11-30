Lite Up the Village in Lake George

What better place is there to kick off the holiday season than the shores of beautiful Lake George? Each year, the Village comes together to present one of the magical and dazzling events of the holidays - Lite Up the Village! Lake George Village will transform as over 3,500 light displays throughout Shepard Park are turned on all at once, bringing holiday cheer to families and visitors.

Thousands are expected to attend the spectacular array of live music, fireworks, children’s rides, refreshments, and much more. Stay tuned as more information for 2019 becomes available!