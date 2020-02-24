Little Explorers: Shadows

Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 0-5! Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10-10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime! This week's theme will be shadows. If it is a sunny day, we will experiment and play with our shadows outside!

Please note: All Point Au Roche State Park programs meet at the Nature Center unless otherwise indicated. *There is always an alternative, indoor back-up plan for outdoor programs that is available in case of bad weather! Come anyway, there will always be something to do and to learn! *Our nature programs are always open to children and adults of all abilities, and all programs can be adapted to accommodate participants with disabilities or specific needs. Please contact the Park Naturalist with any concerns.

For more information about upcoming events, visit https://parks.ny.gov/parks/30/details.aspx Have questions? Contact the Park Naturalist by e-mail at kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov or by phone at 518-563-0369 (Park Office) or 518-563-6444 (Nature Center)