Live Broadcast: Handel’s "Agrippina"

Handel’s tale of intrigue and impropriety in ancient Rome arrives in Town Hall Theater, Middlebury on February 29, with star mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato as the controlling, power-hungry Agrippina and Harry Bicket conducting. Sir David McVicar’s production ingeniously reframes the action of this black comedy about the abuse of power to “the present,” where it should loudly resonate. The all-star cast features mezzo-soprano Kate Lindsey as Agrippina’s son and future emperor Nerone, soprano Brenda Rae as the seductive Poppea, countertenor Iestyn Davies as the ambitious officer Ottone, and bass Matthew Rose as the weary emperor Claudius. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to more than 2,200 theaters in more than 70 countries worldwide.

This early Italian opera of Handel was a success that secured the composer’s international reputation and played a large role in paving the way for his lucrative and high-profile subsequent career in London. While he continued to develop artistically for the next 50 years, his entire life’s genius is perfectly evident in this first great operatic accomplishment. Even today, the issues at stake in Agrippina—the power plays, sexual politics, and cults of personality played out against a fickle public—continue to resonate.

Scott Morrison will give a pre-show talk in the Byers Studio downstairs at 12:15, and the broadcast begins Saturday, February 29 at 1:00 pm. Tickets are $24 for adults, $10 students (plus applicable fees) and may be purchased at townhalltheater.org, by calling 802-382-9222, at the THT box office Monday to Saturday, noon to 5:00 pm, or at the door 1 hour before show time. Town Hall Theater is located at 68 South Pleasant Street, Middlebury, Vermont.