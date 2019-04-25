Live Folklife Concerts: The Rough & Tumble

Formerly from Nashville, The Rough & Tumble now find themselves living full time on the road, in a 16-ft camper with their two dogs, Puddle and Magpie.

If you ask Mallory Graham or Scott Tyler how their lives ended up this way they’ll likely respond, “With careful planning, spreadsheets and shoddy cell phone service.”

On their new album, We Made Ourselves a Home When We Didn’t Know (February 2018), this quirky Americana duo retraces their mileage back through their footsteps and explores the struggle between going home and being home already when there's no other home and everywhere is home.