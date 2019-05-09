Live Folklife Concerts: Ustad Shafaat Khan

Ustad Shafaat Khan–world-renowned Indian Classical musician, son of Ustad Imrat Khan and nephew of Ustad Vilayat Khan–has performed at prestigious concert halls, music festivals and universities all over India, America, Europe, China, Russia and Japan.

He recently performed with Stevie Wonder at one of the biggest American festivals, The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. In the past, he shared a television concert with Ray Charles in Germany, and some of his CDs have been produced by the famous Dr. Deepak Chopra. In the rich history of Indian classical music, Mr. Khan has distinguished himself by being the first known artist to have attained simultaneous excellence in performing sitar, surbahar and tabla.

Tonight’s performance will include a solo performance of classical Indian music by Mr. Khan (sitar, vocal, tabla); for the second half of the show, he will be joined by Coco Bastien (guitar, vocal) and Marco Mizzoni (tabla) for a world music presentation with poetry of Rumi and Hazrat Ameer Khusru.