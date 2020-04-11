Live Music: The Bombadils

Kaitlyn Raitz The Bombadils

Nova Scotian maritimer Luke Fraser and Alberta prairie-girl Sarah Frank create beautiful harmonies and enchanting melodies with old folk songs, poetry, and original songs in a Canadian folk and contemporary bluegrass framework. Luke’s guitar, mandolin, and harmonies are the ideal counterpoint to Sarah’s sweet-yet-powerful vocals, lyrical fiddle and claw-hammer banjo. Innovative arrangements give their songs layer upon layer of sonically satisfying surprises. They tour internationally, and have been nominated for two Canadian Folk Music Awards, and have won Folk Music Ontario's Album of the Year award.

Tickets: $12 / under 18, $5