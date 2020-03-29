Live Music: Soup & Jam with the Cardinal Pickers

Whallonsburg Grange 1610 NY Route 22, Essex, New York 12936

YOUNG HEARTS OLD SOULS series

Enjoy a Sunday afternoon with these young bluegrass musicians from SUNY Plattsburgh. The Cardinal Pickers are students in the music program who bring new life to old bluegrass tunes. Guitar, mandolin, fiddle, pedal steel, banjo, and sweet harmony vocals. Led by SUNY professor and master banjoist Steve Light (Beartracks, Bluegrass Gospel Project). The show will be followed by an open jam. All instruments and musicians welcome.

Soup, bread and more will be served.

$6 suggested donation; kids free.

Whallonsburg Grange 1610 NY Route 22, Essex, New York 12936 View Map
518-963-7777
