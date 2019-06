Mike Clough from the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum presents a program on raptors. Get face to face with owls, falcons and hawks at the Pittsford Recreation Area, 223 Recreation Area Road. 11 am – 2pm. Free. Rain or shine! Brought to you by the Rutland County Audubon Society and the Maclure Library. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org; Contact@maclurelibrary.org; 483-2972