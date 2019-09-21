Live Well. Be Well.
A Family Fun Event Hosted by SPARCC
Macomb Reservation State Park 201 Campsite Road, Schuyler Falls, New York 12985
Live Well. Be Well flyer
The SPARCC (Substance Abuse, Prevention and Recovery) coalition will be hosting a healthy and sober family fun event packed with lots of fun activities: volleyball, horseshoes, nature trail, yoga, music, massage available and local resources promoting wellness. Giveaways throughout the day! Food 1-4 p.m. (for the first 400 attendees), Music by Bear Tracks. Free
Transportation will be available. Call Diana at 518-563-2437, ext 3412 by September 19th.