Live Well. Be Well flyer

The SPARCC (Substance Abuse, Prevention and Recovery) coalition will be hosting a healthy and sober family fun event packed with lots of fun activities: volleyball, horseshoes, nature trail, yoga, music, massage available and local resources promoting wellness. Giveaways throughout the day! Food 1-4 p.m. (for the first 400 attendees), Music by Bear Tracks. Free

Transportation will be available. Call Diana at 518-563-2437, ext 3412 by September 19th.