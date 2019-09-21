Live Well. Be Well.

A Family Fun Event Hosted by SPARCC

Macomb Reservation State Park 201 Campsite Road, Schuyler Falls, New York 12985

The SPARCC (Substance Abuse, Prevention and Recovery) coalition will be hosting a healthy and sober family fun event packed with lots of fun activities: volleyball, horseshoes, nature trail, yoga, music, massage available and local resources promoting wellness. Giveaways throughout the day! Food 1-4 p.m. (for the first 400 attendees), Music by Bear Tracks. Free

Transportation will be available. Call Diana at 518-563-2437, ext 3412 by September 19th.

