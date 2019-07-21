Live Well, Die Well Book Talk

Phoenix Books 58 Common Street, Chester, Vermont 05143

Join Kimberly C. Paul at Phoenix Books in Chester for an exploration of life’s final journey for a talk on her book, Bridging the Gap. Paul seeks to move beyond the current standards of what death has come to mean in our culture and to empower people to design their death to reflect their values and personalities on their terms. Paul's message is that death is not a final destination but a transcendental beginning.

Phoenix Books 58 Common Street, Chester, Vermont 05143
