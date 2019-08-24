Living Your Dream Retreat

Come and join us in a retreat dedicated to tapping into your inner strength and leading your best life! This retreat will include yoga and meditation, life goal exploration and a plan for attainment involving artistic expression. Aromatherapy will be available for sampling and learning. This retreat will also include lunch and time allotted to explore the river and surrounding nature in picturesque Jay, NY. Psychic medium services will be provided for an additional fee. Expect to connect with yourself and others and discover all layers that encompass your inner strength in the beautiful Adirondacks. We look forward to being a part of your journey!

Heidi Fortsch - certified life coach

Laura Ellis - yoga and meditation teacher, aromatherapist, psychologist

Early Bird Pricing - $110 by August 15th. $125 August 16th until day of retreat