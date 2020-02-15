Living History Event: 1775 British Garrison

Fort Ticonderoga A group of British soldiers fire their muskets as an officer looks on.

Discover British garrison life in February 1775, three months before Ticonderoga was pulled into the American War of Independence. Living history demonstrations feature the weapons, tactics, trades, and people during peacetime at the fort.

Highlighted programming throughout the day brings to life the routine of soldiers in the 26th Regiment of Foot and their wives and families who made their homes inside the Fort Ticonderoga’s barracks. Weapons demonstrations allow you to go beyond loading and firing to discuss what military traditions remained and what tactical innovations were standard on the eve of the Revolutionary War. Participate in the family program “hands-on cannon for kids” and explore the original collection of cannon around the fort and identify what the numbers and symbols tell us about those cannon! Tour through the reconstructed Fort Ticonderoga of today and see what made this much-vaunted fortification so vulnerable to be captured by the Green Mountain Boys in the spring of 1775.

$12/person. Free admission is offered to Fort Ticonderoga Members & Ticonderoga Ambassador Pass Holders.