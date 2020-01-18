Living History Event: 1777 Preparing for the Coming Campaign

Fort Ticonderoga Soldiers work together to move a cannon.

This event brings to life the story of American soldiers at Ticonderoga in the year 1777 as they prepare for a British attack.

A featured one-day display will highlight tools recovered from the historic landscape. These tools were used by soldiers to cut, chisel, file, crack, break, and dig to create the fortifications that defined the warfare of the 18th century. Fort Ticonderoga holds one of the largest collections of its kind in North America.

A full day of programs includes guided tours, thrilling weapons demonstrations, and interactive historic trade programs. Discover the importance of chocolate for American soldiers and camp followers at Ticonderoga and enjoy a sample of colonial chocolate!

Ticonderoga in the winter of 1776 into 1777 was an active post, filled with American soldiers achieving incredible feats of construction. As the snow piled up, carpenters built massive new barracks and artillerymen built carriages for the largest number of cannons ever at Ticonderoga. Even the frozen surface of Lake Champlain was a construction site, as soldiers built wood and stone piers for a bridge across the lake.

Bring your family along to experience this exciting living history event during Fort Ticonderoga’s new schedule of programs during Winter Quarters season. From now through April, visitors will be immersed in a more intimate experience at Fort Ticonderoga. From living history events, insightful seminars, specialty programs, and hands-on workshops, guests will have the opportunity to explore Fort Ticonderoga during what was traditionally the “Winter Quarters” season for armies of the 18th century.

$12/person. Free admission is offered to Fort Ticonderoga Members & Ticonderoga Ambassador Pass Holders.