Living History Event: Continue in the Service - and Save Their Country

Fort Ticonderoga Soldiers form up on the parade ground of Fort Ticonderoga.

Fort Ticonderoga will honor Veterans during a one-day event on November 14th where visitors will experience the American Army’s trials at Ticonderoga and reflect on the sacrifices which led to victory and independence. Highlighted programs, historic trades, weapon demonstrations, and other activities will make this a memorable event for visitors of all ages.

$12/person. Fort Ticonderoga Members & Ticonderoga Ambassador Pass Holders are admitted free.

In honor of our nation’s military, veterans and active military members are welcomed FREE for this event.