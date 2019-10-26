Fort Ticonderoga Living History Event: Nothing Could Exceed the Spirit and Alertness

Discover the crucial moments of the Revolutionary War that’s not mentioned in textbooks! Join Fort Ticonderoga as we recreate the tense days when the work of 13,000 American soldiers held the line against the entire British Army and fleet on Lake Champlain. Through weapon demonstrations, guided tours, living history vignettes, and ongoing programming, explore the events of October 1776 which were vital to securing the ultimate fate of American independence.