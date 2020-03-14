Living History Event: Proceed to Canada with all Possible Expedition

Fort Ticonderoga A group of soldiers assemble in a line for review and await instruction from their officers.

Discover how veterans from 1775 and new recruits assembled hastily at Ticonderoga to face an American military catastrophe. Through demonstrations and living history vignettes, explore the logistics of an army in winter, as supplies arrive by horse and oxen and as soldiers prepare cannon to be hauled north to Canada.

$12/person. Free admission is offered to Fort Ticonderoga Members & Ticonderoga Ambassador Pass Holders.