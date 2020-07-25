Living History Event: The Sound of 1776

to Google Calendar - Living History Event: The Sound of 1776 - 2020-07-25 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Living History Event: The Sound of 1776 - 2020-07-25 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Living History Event: The Sound of 1776 - 2020-07-25 09:30:00 iCalendar - Living History Event: The Sound of 1776 - 2020-07-25 09:30:00

Fort Ticonderoga 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Experience the rousing sounds of the Fifes & Drums which hoisted the spirits of an American Army in 1776! Through musical concerts, living history vignettes and weapon demonstrations, discover the story of the Northern Continental Army, which rebuilt itself at Ticonderoga beginning in July 1776. See rebellion transform into a war for independence as the Declaration of Independence officially reached troops digging in to defend Ticonderoga.

Info

Fort Ticonderoga 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga, New York 12883 View Map
Educational Events, Family Events, History & Tours Events
518-585-2821
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Living History Event: The Sound of 1776 - 2020-07-25 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Living History Event: The Sound of 1776 - 2020-07-25 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Living History Event: The Sound of 1776 - 2020-07-25 09:30:00 iCalendar - Living History Event: The Sound of 1776 - 2020-07-25 09:30:00