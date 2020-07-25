Living History Event: The Sound of 1776

Fort Ticonderoga Musicians in green and white coats perform on the parade ground of Fort Ticonderoga.

Experience the rousing sounds of the Fifes & Drums which hoisted the spirits of an American Army in 1776! Through musical concerts, living history vignettes and weapon demonstrations, discover the story of the Northern Continental Army, which rebuilt itself at Ticonderoga beginning in July 1776. See rebellion transform into a war for independence as the Declaration of Independence officially reached troops digging in to defend Ticonderoga.