LL Bean Flannel 5k - September 2019, Burlington, VT

This race features a fairly flat, point-to-point course that is 90% on the Burlington Greenway Bike Path! The Greenway is the crown jewel of the local parks system and is an immensely popular attraction all year long. It consists of eight miles of paved path with aggregate shoulders for runners and walkers, and runs through many other parks along Lake Champlain. The course starts at Leddy Park and continues south along Lake Champlain past North Beach Park and then to Waterfront Park. From here, you'll run back to Battery Park for the finish and then head back to the store for the after-party!

We'll have pizza, bananas, and drinks for you, but as if that wasn't awesome enough, we'll also be giving away L.L.Bean gift certificates (ranging from $25 to $100) to randomly-selected runners!