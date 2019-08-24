Local Author Book Signing

"Cat Girl," Melody Dean Dimick's latest book.

Award-winning author Melody Dean Dimick returns to the Corner Stone Bookshop, 110 Margaret Street, on Saturday, August 24 from 11-2. The Plattsburgh native will be selling and signing her latest book, Cat Girl, a book for cat lovers and caregivers of all ages.

Melody Dean Dimick, a graduate of Beekmantown Central School and Castleton State College (Castleton University) understands the pain young adults face. As a teacher at Northern Adirondack Central School,DeLand High School and an adjunct at SUNY@Plattsburgh, she witnessed the alienation and vulnerability of one-sided loves, the dreams crushed, the injustices, and the other tragedies her students faced. She draws on those experiences in her fiction and poetry. Brad Kuhn, CEO, of Brad Kuhn and Associates says, “Dimick creates vivid wordscapes of the Adirondacks.”

Dimick is the winner of two Royal Palm literary awards from the Florida Writers Association,and is the current president of the Florida Writers Foundation—a not-for-profit organization fighting to eliminate illiteracy. She is a member of the Florida Writers Association, the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators, and the Florida State Poets Association. She recently received an Excellence in the Arts award from the Daytona Writers Guild. You may follow her news at www.MelodyDeanDimick.com.