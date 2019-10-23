Local Author Jim Jones: "The Keeseville, Au Sable Chasm & Lake Champlain Railroad"

Clinton County Historical Association The Keeseville, AuSable Chasm & Lake Champlain Railroad train pulls into the depot in Keeseville.

CCHA and Lake Forest Senior Living Community are proud to present Jim Jones, a local author who will talk about this 5.6-mile railroad - the Keeseville, Au Sable Chasm & Lake Champlain Railroad that hauled several U.S. Presidents, was featured in Silent Film Era serials, and moved heavy granite cornerstones for famous landmarks from 1890 to 1924. For a time, nearly 50,000 annual passengers rode its standard-gauge rails over a spectacular 158-foot-high cantilever bridge above Au Sable Chasm. Join us for a memorable journey from Burlington, Vermont's waterfront, across the Lake, to the New York's Au Sable River Valley.

Jim will present an entertaining and colorful program covering the life and times of Lake Champlain navigation, the "Grand Canyon of the East," Adirondack hotels and industry, two railroads- KAC&LC and Delaware & Hudson, and the region's highway development.

Signed, numbered copies of his book and documentary DVD are available at special show prices of $25 and $10 each, cash or check.

The event is a collaboration of the Lake Forest Senior Living Community and the Clinton County Historical Association and is free and open to the public.