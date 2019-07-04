Long Lake July 4th Celebration!

10a.m. the Annual 4th of July Games will begin on the Town Ball Field, Sponsored by the Town of Long Lake. Games for all ages! Classic favorites include small children scavenger hunt, balloon race, sack races, the venerable egg toss, and three-legged race. Children enjoy collecting their winnings from our exclusive prize booth.

6p.m. the annual 4th of July Celebration will begin at the Town Beach, sponsored by the Town of Long Lake. Live music will be performed at the Town Beach alongside a feast served up by The Long Lake Fire Department. Grit and Grace will be entertaining the crowds with their musical talents while Penelope the Clown paints faces at the Gazebo.

At dark the Best Fireworks in the Adirondacks can be seen from the beach, boat or Mt. Sabattis.

For more information, call 518-624-3077 or visit www.mylonglake.com . In the event of rain, join us at the Mt. Sabattis Pavilion.