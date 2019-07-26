Long Lake Paddling Olympics

Try your hand at wild, wet, fun aquatic navigational competition. Registration is free and starts at 10:30 am. Look for races including back paddling, four person relay, SUP races, kayak races, and canoe races! All ages are welcome to participate! The Lions Club serves up a BBQ lunch. Call 518-624-3077 or visit www.mylonglake.com for more information.

Sponsored by The Long Lake Association and the Town of Long Lake.