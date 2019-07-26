Long Lake Paddling Olympics
Long Lake Town Beach 1258 Main Street, Long Lake, New York 12847
Try your hand at wild, wet, fun aquatic navigational competition. Registration is free and starts at 10:30 am. Look for races including back paddling, four person relay, SUP races, kayak races, and canoe races! All ages are welcome to participate! The Lions Club serves up a BBQ lunch. Call 518-624-3077 or visit www.mylonglake.com for more information.
Sponsored by The Long Lake Association and the Town of Long Lake.