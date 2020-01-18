Long Lake Winter Carnival

Mt. Sabattis Pavilion 46 Pavillion Road, Long Lake, New York 12847

The Town of Long Lake hosts the Annual Winter Carnival .

Activities include:

  • Ice Sculpture Installations by The Ice Farm
  • Snowmobile Parade
  • Crowning of the King and Queen
  • Cardboard Box Sledding Race
  • Town Wide Photograph
  • Ladies Frying Pan Toss
  • Men’s Caber Toss
  • Team Broomball
  • And more to be announced

Lunch served by the Long Lake Fire Department. The night rounds out with a firework display and cozy bonfire. The Long Lake Little Bus runs from 5 p.m. until last call. Call 518-323-5001 for a free ride. For more information visit mylonglake.com

Mt. Sabattis Pavilion 46 Pavillion Road, Long Lake, New York 12847
