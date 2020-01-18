Long Lake Winter Carnival
Mt. Sabattis Pavilion 46 Pavillion Road, Long Lake, New York 12847
The Town of Long Lake hosts the Annual Winter Carnival .
Activities include:
- Ice Sculpture Installations by The Ice Farm
- Snowmobile Parade
- Crowning of the King and Queen
- Cardboard Box Sledding Race
- Town Wide Photograph
- Ladies Frying Pan Toss
- Men’s Caber Toss
- Team Broomball
- And more to be announced
Lunch served by the Long Lake Fire Department. The night rounds out with a firework display and cozy bonfire. The Long Lake Little Bus runs from 5 p.m. until last call. Call 518-323-5001 for a free ride. For more information visit mylonglake.com