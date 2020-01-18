Long Lake Winter Carnival

The Town of Long Lake hosts the Annual Winter Carnival .

Activities include:

Ice Sculpture Installations by The Ice Farm

Snowmobile Parade

Crowning of the King and Queen

Cardboard Box Sledding Race

Town Wide Photograph

Ladies Frying Pan Toss

Men’s Caber Toss

Team Broomball

And more to be announced

Lunch served by the Long Lake Fire Department. The night rounds out with a firework display and cozy bonfire. The Long Lake Little Bus runs from 5 p.m. until last call. Call 518-323-5001 for a free ride. For more information visit mylonglake.com