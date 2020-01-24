Lost Luxuries: Ancient Chinese Gold

Xianbei plaque, gold, Northeast China, probably Western Jin dynasty (265–316 CE), W. 7.4 cm, purchase with funds provided by the Christian A. Johnson Memorial Art Acquisition Fund, Middlebury College Museum of Art

Middlebury College Museum of Art, Overbrook Gallery

This exhibition explores the artistry and history of ancient Chinese gold (ca. 500 BCE–900 CE) and the story of how it entered American museum collections. Gold artifacts are accompanied by innovative digital features that bring to life recent excavations, traditional goldsmithing techniques, and the diverse artisans who created them. Free.