Lost Luxuries: Ancient Chinese Gold

Middlebury College Museum of Art 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Middlebury College Museum of Art, Overbrook Gallery

This exhibition explores the artistry and history of ancient Chinese gold (ca. 500 BCE–900 CE) and the story of how it entered American museum collections. Gold artifacts are accompanied by innovative digital features that bring to life recent excavations, traditional goldsmithing techniques, and the diverse artisans who created them. Free. 

Middlebury College Museum of Art 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
