Loudon Wainright III: Surviving Twin

Loudon Wainwright III’s one-man theatrical show, Surviving Twin, combines his songs and the writings of his late father. Initially developed as part of University of North Carolina's Playmakers series, it focuses on fatherhood—both being a father and having one—and also explores the issues of birth, self-identity, loss, mortality, fashion, and of course, pet ownership. After a limited set of live theatrical engagements, Surviving Twin will debut as a Netflix special later this year, produced by Judd Apatow and directed by Christopher Guest.

Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 7:30 pm. Reserved seating $59 (plus tax and fee).