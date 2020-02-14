"Love is in the Air" 2020 North Country Ministry Gala

Jessica Hitchcock Gala logo 2020

North Country Ministry is a 510 (c)(3) organization that has been a cornerstone of the southern Adirondack region for over 28 years, providing critically needed human services. From assistance with everyday needs such as food, clothing, furniture, and other essentials to emergency assistance and casework services, North Country Ministry has impacted the lives of thousands living in an extremely rural and under-served 650-square-mile service area. The North Country Ministry (www.northcountryministry.org) is hosting their Annual Gala with a specially themed Valentine’s Day “Love is in the Air” event. Throw on your favorite black, white, or red outfit, grab your best pal and join in the festivities at the Queensbury Hotel, Glens Falls, NY on February 14, 2020. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. guests can enjoy a cocktail hour with cash bar while the sounds of a musical trio fill the room.

In addition, there will be stationed and passed hors d’oeuvres all while having the opportunity to bid on silent auction items, view live auction items, enter the Beach House Raffle, visit the Giving Tree, and enjoy the warmth of the fire amongst new and old friends!

At 7:00 p.m. guests will proceed to the ballroom for a specially crafted seated dinner for this magnificent event. It features: Delicate Greens w/ Tomato Vinaigrette, Sliced Sirloin w/ Bordelaise, Crab Cake w/ Lemon Sauce, Whipped Potatoes and Haricot Verts. For dessert there will be delectable Chocolate Dipped Strawberries and assorted Petit Fours.

This night culminates at 8:30 p.m. with the drawing of the raffle and exciting live auction announced by Martin Seelye. Be sure to pre-purchase your Gala ticket! Call North Country Ministry at 518-623-2829 ext. 302 today for Gala reservations ($95 per person) and your raffle tickets before we sell out! Please RSVP by Feb 4, 2020.

Make it a night to remember by also reserving a room for an overnight stay at The Queensbury Hotel with our event special rate by calling 518-792-1121.

This evening could not be possible without our very generous underwriters, sponsors, donors, area and regional businesses, committees, volunteers, and evening guests. We are so thankful for our community’s continued support for this event and we look forward to a beautiful evening and raising needed funds for our programs and services for the southern Adirondacks.