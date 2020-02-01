Gore Mountain I Love NY Promotional Ski & Stay Packages- Add Bonus Day/Night for 3-Day Weekend, Feb 1-2 and Mar 7-8

Pair three nights of lodging with 3-day lift tickets with these value-packed packages starting at $67pp per night!

I Love NY Bonus Weekend package prices are the same as our regular weekend packages, but this amazing 3-for-2 package includes an extra day of skiing (either Friday or Monday) and an extra night of lodging (Thursday or Sunday) FREE! Valid ONLY during the special I Love NY Bonus Weekends of February 1-2 and March 7-8. Visit the website to learn more about the properties offering this ski & stay package!