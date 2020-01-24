Love, Really: Free, Moth-Style Storytelling Event

Middlebury Underground and Bundle invite you to tell your unique story in “LOVE, REALLY" - the latest installment of the FREE, curated, moth-style series. The type of love – and how you choose to punctuate your story – is entirely up to you. Hosted at Bundle, the pop-up event space in downtown Middlebury, the evening invites you to dig deep into your sense memories and tell your best 5-minute tale.

Love takes many forms – from romantic love to small acts of kindness to everything in between. Maybe your pet tarantula is the object of your affection. Perhaps you love tacos almost as much as your first-born child. Or maybe you want to tell about the time you learned a lesson about love you’ll never forget. Whatever the theme of your love-inspired story, we want to hear it.

Complimentary bites will tantalize your taste buds while stories stoke your appetite. Adult beverages from local partners available for purchase, alongside free, local apple cider.

To become a featured presenter, please send a brief synopsis of your 5-minute story to lisa@middunderground.org. Deadline for submission is Friday, January 17. Open mic opportunities are dependent on the number of registered speakers.

LOVE, REALLY is free and open to all, but requires an RSVP. Please reserve your seat via Facebook or by writing lisa@middunderground.org. In lieu of an entry fee, please consider donating to WomenSafe, a local non-profit, human service organization committed to ending domestic and sexual violence in Addison County.