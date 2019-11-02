Low Lily in Concert

Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge 12198 Old Route 9N, Upper Jay, New York 12987

Chosen as Falcon Ridge Folk Festival’s “Most Wanted Band” of 2016, Low Lily plays acoustic music that is deeply rooted in tradition yet sounds refreshingly contemporary.  With a vocal blend that has been dubbed “outstanding” and “meticulous,” Low Lily’s cohesive sound comes naturally for musicians whose lives have been entwined on the road and onstage for almost two decades. Setting down roots in Brattleboro, Vermont, the band has crafted a signature sound which they have shared with enthusiastic audiences throughout North America and the UK, garnering two #1 songs on international folk radio and two Independent Music Award wins. Suggested donation $15

Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge 12198 Old Route 9N, Upper Jay, New York 12987
