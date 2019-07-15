The Lake Placid Sinfonietta presents a LPS Pro Musica chamber music performance at 8:00 PM at the Keene Valley Congregational Church, under the Artistic Direction of pianist Navah Perlman. Chamber artists will include Ms. Perlman, Jia Kim, cello, Siwoo Kim, violin, and Sinfonietta musicians Cynthia Watson, oboe, Gregory Quick, bassoon, and Amitai Vardi, clarinet. The concert, sponsored by the East Branch Friends of the Arts with support from the Cloudsplitter Foundation, will feature a pre-concert discussion of the music in the sanctuary of the church at 7 PM. A suggested donation at the door will be accepted. For information please call the East Branch Friends of the Arts at 518-576-4233