Lunch & Learn with John Graham Housing & Services

to Google Calendar - Lunch & Learn with John Graham Housing & Services - 2020-01-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lunch & Learn with John Graham Housing & Services - 2020-01-09 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lunch & Learn with John Graham Housing & Services - 2020-01-09 12:00:00 iCalendar - Lunch & Learn with John Graham Housing & Services - 2020-01-09 12:00:00

Bixby Memorial Library 258 Main Street, Vergennes, Vermont 05491

Free and OPEN TO ALL! Every second Thursday, Addison County's Emerging Leaders will get together from 12:00-1:00 pm to discuss local issues with local leaders. We'll bring the lunch, you bring the questions, ideas, and conversation.

On January 9th Peter Kellerman, Co-Director for Housing, will discuss John Graham Housing & Services with us. John Graham has three focus areas:

  • Food, shelter, and housing
  • Services and support to help transform lives
  • Prevention and intervention in times of crisis 

Please RSVP at: https://unitedwayaddisoncounty.dm.networkforgood.com/forms/january-lunch-learn

Info

Bixby Memorial Library 258 Main Street, Vergennes, Vermont 05491 View Map
Community Events, Educational Events
to Google Calendar - Lunch & Learn with John Graham Housing & Services - 2020-01-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lunch & Learn with John Graham Housing & Services - 2020-01-09 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lunch & Learn with John Graham Housing & Services - 2020-01-09 12:00:00 iCalendar - Lunch & Learn with John Graham Housing & Services - 2020-01-09 12:00:00