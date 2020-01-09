Lunch & Learn with John Graham Housing & Services

Free and OPEN TO ALL! Every second Thursday, Addison County's Emerging Leaders will get together from 12:00-1:00 pm to discuss local issues with local leaders. We'll bring the lunch, you bring the questions, ideas, and conversation.

On January 9th Peter Kellerman, Co-Director for Housing, will discuss John Graham Housing & Services with us. John Graham has three focus areas:

Food, shelter, and housing

Services and support to help transform lives

Prevention and intervention in times of crisis

Please RSVP at: https://unitedwayaddisoncounty.dm.networkforgood.com/forms/january-lunch-learn