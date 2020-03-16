Lunch 'N Learn: "How to be a Change Agent for Animals"

Homeward Bound is pleased to continue their educational series aimed at informing the community about a wide range of topics relating to the well-being of animals. The next Lunch ‘N Learn takes place on Monday, March 16 with Brenna Galdenzi, President and Co-Founder of Protect our Wildlife speaking about “How to be a Change Agent for Animals.”

The Lunch ‘N Learn events take place at the shelter, which is located at 236 Boardman Street in Middlebury, and attendees should bring their own brown bag lunch. They are free and open to the public, but pre-registration is requested as seating is limited. Interested parties may call Hannah Manley at the shelter at 388-1100 ext. 224 or email hmanley@homewardboundanimals.org to sign up.