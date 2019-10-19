Lung Cancer Research Foundation Lung Cancer Research Foundation Lake George Free to Breathe Walk

The Lung Cancer Research Foundation’s Lake George Free to Breathe Walk will take place on Saturday, October 19, 2019. The event will feature a route of approximately 3 miles. Walkers may complete the entire route or choose an early turnaround point. As a special way to honor those impacted by lung cancer, participants will also have an opportunity to dedicate a hope flag to a loved one. Music, snacks, and festivities will be available for all ages to enjoy.

Hundreds of lung cancer patients, survivors and advocates from the Lake George area will gather to raise awareness and funding for lung cancer research. Proceeds from the event support the Lung Cancer Research Foundation and its vision to create a world free of lung cancer.

WHERE: Charles R Wood Park, 17 W Brook Road, Lake George, NY 12845

WHEN: Saturday, October 19, 2019

TIME: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Check-In Begins: 8:00 am

Opening Rally: 8:30 am

Walk Begins: 9:00 am

COST: Registration is $25 for adults, $15 age 12 and under. (No charge for anyone who has ever received a lung cancer diagnosis.) All participants receive an official event t-shirt.

CONTACT INFORMATION: For event-related inquiries and sponsorship opportunities, contact Alana Seger, Regional Director, Community Engagement: 608-828-8843; aseger@lcrf.org or the Free to Breathe Events Team: (608)-828-8852; events@lcrf.org

WEBSITE: To register, visit lcrf.org/lakegeorge