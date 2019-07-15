Lustre Kings Kick Off Thurman Concerts in the Park

Photo supplied by Mr. Gamsjager. Mark Gamsjager and The Lustre Kings will rock and bop the summer concert series off to lively start.

On July 15, come rock and bop to the old time rock and roll of The Lustre Kings, an experience straight out of the ’50s. Mark Gamsjager and his band have rocked from the east coast to the West, and regularly accompany the “Queen of Rockabilly,” Wanda Jackson, who says of the band, “I have worked with many bands around the world through the years, and none are better than Mark Gamsjager and The Lustre Kings. Their fine showmanship and musical ability make them the greatest in my book. They Rock!!”

Johnny Bartlett of The Continental agrees: “The Lustre Kings are without a doubt one of the best modern rockabilly acts in the United States. These cats have got the pure vintage sound down pat. With that big ole Gretsch strapped around his neck, Mark Gamsjager lays down some of the coolest rockabilly licks you’ll find anywhere.”

Our recommendation? Dust off your dancin’ shoes and catch this concert.

Thurman Concerts in the Park are held under cover at Veterans’ Memorial Field, a handicapped-accessible facility, 7 - 9 p.m., free, rain/shine unless pounding deluge or dangerous lightning. Bring chair (or use our benches) and consider layered clothing for unpredictable evening temperatures. Nonprofit food concession on site. Organized by Thurman Community Association courtesy of the town of Thurman using Warren County occupancy taxes. 518-623-9305. www.VisitThurman.com